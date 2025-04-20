Jaden Hill News: Promoted for twin bill

The Rockies recalled Hill from Triple-A Albuquerque to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

The right-hander was unable to earn a spot on Colorado's Opening Day roster. but he'll join the big club for the twin bill and provide some bullpen depth. Hill has struck out 15 batters over 7.2 innings for Albuquerque this year, but he allowed four runs without recording an out in his last outing to inflate his ERA to 5.87.