Jeff McNeil News: Launches first homer

McNeil went 2-for-5 with a homer, a triple and three RBI in Monday's 19-5 victory at Washington.

McNeil took starter Trevor Williams deep in the fifth inning, crushing the ball 420 feet for his first long ball of the season. The 33-year-old also cracked his first triple of the season in the sixth inning. McNeil made his fourth career start in center field in this game, as he is in line to receive regular playing time there while Jose Siri (leg) is on the injured list.