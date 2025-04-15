Jose Miranda Injury: Out with hand strain
Miranda was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend but will shift to the injured list before seeing game action with St. Paul. If it's determined that Miranda suffered the injury before being demoted, the Twins will need to call him back up to put him on the MLB injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now