Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Miranda headshot

Jose Miranda Injury: Out with hand strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Miranda was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was optioned to Triple-A over the weekend but will shift to the injured list before seeing game action with St. Paul. If it's determined that Miranda suffered the injury before being demoted, the Twins will need to call him back up to put him on the MLB injured list.

Jose Miranda
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now