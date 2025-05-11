Fantasy Baseball
Juan Mejia News: Bumped down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

The Rockies optioned Mejia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Mejia was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of days after he gave up seven runs (four earned) while covering 1.1 innings and tossing 44 pitches in Saturday's 21-0 loss to the Padres, so the Rockies opted to replace him on the 26-man active roster with a fresh relief arm. Colorado called up lefty Ryan Rolison to take Mejia's spot in the bullpen.

