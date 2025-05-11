Juan Mejia News: Bumped down to Triple-A

The Rockies optioned Mejia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Mejia was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next couple of days after he gave up seven runs (four earned) while covering 1.1 innings and tossing 44 pitches in Saturday's 21-0 loss to the Padres, so the Rockies opted to replace him on the 26-man active roster with a fresh relief arm. Colorado called up lefty Ryan Rolison to take Mejia's spot in the bullpen.