Juan Mejia headshot

Juan Mejia News: Receives call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

The Rockies recalled Mejia from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Colorado optioned right-hander Bradley Blalock to Triple-A in a corresponding move to clear room on the active roster for Mejia, who will rejoin the Rockies for the second time in less than a week. He was called up from Albuquerque last Thursday to serve as the 27th man for a doubleheader with the Royals and made his MLB debut in the second game of the twin bill, allowing an unearned run over one inning of relief. He was returned to Triple-A immediately after the doubleheader but should be in line for a longer stay with the Rockies this time around.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
