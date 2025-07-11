Menu
Kerry Carpenter Injury: Completing running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Carpenter (hamstring) has resumed hitting and defensive drills and is participating in a running progression, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reported Friday.

Carpenter became eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Friday, but based on his progression, he likely won't be back until after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old could be good to go immediately after the pause. Prior to suffering a strained right hamstring, Carpenter slashed .257/.285/.494 over 277 plate appearances.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
