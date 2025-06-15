Menu
Kerry Carpenter headshot

Kerry Carpenter News: Back on bench vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Carpenter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Carpenter started the last the time the Tigers faced a southpaw starter Thursday against the Orioles, though lefty Keegan Akin merely worked the first inning before giving way to right-handed bulk reliever Keegan Akin. The Reds are sending out a more traditional lefty starter in Wade Miley to the hill Sunday, so the lefty-hitting Carpenter will give up his spot in the lineup to Wenceel Perez, who draws the start in right field. Carpenter is batting just .194/.189/.389 in 37 plate appearances versus lefties this season.

Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
