Kevin Ginkel News: Nabs save Thursday

Ginkel allowed a run on one hit over one inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Ginkel gave up a two-out solo shot to Shohei Ohtani, but he was able to get a flyout from Mookie Betts to end the game. While he's allowed three runs, including two homers, on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings, Ginkel remains part of the Diamondbacks' high-leverage mix. This was his first save of the year to go with three holds. While A.J. Puk (elbow) and Justin Martinez (elbow) are sidelined, Ginkel is competing with Shelby Miller and Ryan Thompson for save chances. The presence of a closer committee, as well as Arizona's 4.78 bullpen ERA, which ranks 25th in the majors through Thursday's games, makes this a risky landscape for chasing saves in fantasy.