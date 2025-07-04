Luis Urias Injury: Lands on injured list

The Athletics placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Urias' hamstring forced him to make an early exit from Wednesday's game, and he'll spend at least 10 days on the injured list now that he's been officially diagnosed with a strain. Zack Gelof (ribs) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, which means Urias likely won't benefit from regular playing time once he's healthy.