Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Luis Urias headshot

Luis Urias Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

The Athletics placed Urias on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Urias' hamstring forced him to make an early exit from Wednesday's game, and he'll spend at least 10 days on the injured list now that he's been officially diagnosed with a strain. Zack Gelof (ribs) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, which means Urias likely won't benefit from regular playing time once he's healthy.

Luis Urias
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now