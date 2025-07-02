Mitch Spence News: Loses lead in sixth frame

Spence (2-4) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out five across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Spence was in control through the first five innings, with his lone blemish coming in the second when he gave up an inside-the-park home run to Jake Mangum. Spence entered the sixth looking to collect his first quality start of the season, but things quickly got out of hand after giving up a solo homer to Josh Lowe before yielding a two-run long shot to Yandy Diaz just two batters later. Spence has given up four earned runs in two of his last three outings, and in his six starts he sports a 3.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He is slated to start against Atlanta at home next week, which might be his last turn in the rotation before the All-Star break.