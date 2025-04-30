Mookie Betts News: Showing signs of snapping slump

Betts went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-2 rout of the Marlins.

Betts got in on the Dodgers' offensive outburst, slapping a two-run single in the third inning and adding another single before coming around to score in the sixth. The outfielder-turned-shortstop began the second half of April with a 4-for-35 stretch at the plate, but his bat has begun to warm up of late. Over his past three contests, Betts has gone 4-for-13 with four RBI and just one strikeout, though he doesn't have an extra-base hit during that stretch.