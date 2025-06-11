Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Progressing in recovery

Eovaldi (triceps) played catch prior to Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Eovaldi landed on the 15-day injured list May 29 due to a right triceps injury. He's eligible to be reinstated from the IL on Friday, but he may need a longer stint on the shelf given that he's only recently started throwing again. Eovaldi's continued absence could allow Jacob Latz (hand) to make another start when the former's next turn through the rotation comes up Saturday versus the White Sox.