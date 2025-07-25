Menu
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, July 25

Ryan Pohle takes a deeper look into team stacks and pitchers for Friday's MLB slate, including Baltimore's Dean Kremer in a home matchup against the Rockies.
July 25, 2025
DFS MLB

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected. Possible rain delay in CLE @ KC. 

We have a large slate to work through with all but four teams a part of it and even with five starters priced $9k or higher, it doesn't feel like there's an elite option. Bryan Woo is expected to be the most popular choice, and while he certainly makes sense to spend up on, I like dipping down to Shota Imanaga. He has a 1.33 road ERA this year and the White Sox rank 27th in runs scored with a .652 team OPS.

We also highlighted Dean Kremer, Logan Webb and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Springs' $1,300 discount compared to FanDuel makes him an intriguing GPP value play, while Kremer is the top point-per-dollar option. He's reached 21 DK points in four of his last five starts and the Rockies away from Coors Field is one of the best targets. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, Jose Soriano and Emmet Sheehan all rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy Points

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Bryan Woo11072
Nathan Eovaldi2248
Shota Imanaga3191710
Dean Kremer413131
Nick Pivetta56321
Logan Webb63619
MacKenzie Gore77213
Gavin Williams821825
Jose Berrios918115
Zebby Matthews108123
Will Warren1111518
Clay Holmes12171512
Michael Wacha13141817
Jeffrey Springs14231620
Jose Soriano159124
Ryan Gusto1615109
Zack Littell17252111
Emmet Sheehan18493
Brayan Bello19201915
Kyle Freeland2012257
Nick Martinez21162216
Joey Wentz2212614
Taijuan Walker2322146
Adrian Houser2452022
Keider Montero25262326
Miles Mikolas26242424

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

</
TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Orioles6.419High
Yankees6.113High
Twins5.218High
Dodgers5.214High
Cubs5.217Medium
Reds5.05Medium
Rays4.91High
Astros4.93High
Tigers4.88Medium
Rangers4.825Medium
Red Sox4.82High
Padres4.716High
Blue Jays4.69Medium
Mariners4.512Medium