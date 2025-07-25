Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected. Possible rain delay in CLE @ KC.

We have a large slate to work through with all but four teams a part of it and even with five starters priced $9k or higher, it doesn't feel like there's an elite option. Bryan Woo is expected to be the most popular choice, and while he certainly makes sense to spend up on, I like dipping down to Shota Imanaga. He has a 1.33 road ERA this year and the White Sox rank 27th in runs scored with a .652 team OPS.

We also highlighted Dean Kremer, Logan Webb and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Springs' $1,300 discount compared to FanDuel makes him an intriguing GPP value play, while Kremer is the top point-per-dollar option. He's reached 21 DK points in four of his last five starts and the Rockies away from Coors Field is one of the best targets. Note that Nathan Eovaldi, MacKenzie Gore, Jose Soriano and Emmet Sheehan all rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):