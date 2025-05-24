Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Sogard headshot

Nick Sogard News: Starting at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Sogard will start at third base in the afternoon game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sogard steps in for Alex Bregman, who was removed from Friday's contest with right quad tightness. It's unclear if Bregman could be available for the second game of the doubleheader, or if manager Alex Cora will make do with Sogard or another body.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now