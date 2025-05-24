Nick Sogard News: Starting at third base

Sogard will start at third base in the afternoon game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sogard steps in for Alex Bregman, who was removed from Friday's contest with right quad tightness. It's unclear if Bregman could be available for the second game of the doubleheader, or if manager Alex Cora will make do with Sogard or another body.