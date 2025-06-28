Menu
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Published on June 28, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Kudos to the schedule makers for another week without any teams on five games. They seemed to be more frequent over the past few seasons due to the balanced schedule, but they've found ways to keep everyone playing at least six times each week.

Six clubs will be on seven games, with the Diamondbacks, Mariners and Blue Jays at home and the Royals, Yankees and Giants on the road. The Yankees are also currently projected to face seven right-handers, so it'll be interesting to see how they distribute playing time with Giancarlo Stanton back in the mix.

As always, the individual batter rankings will be added by Monday, 2 PM EDT.

Week of June 30 - July 6

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7257083817799101103111112112
2ATL633601021021089599108969897
3BAL6150610710211110210086959494
4BOS6153310511110710499111999898
5CHC61560989988979811296

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZWebb RBirdsong RRoupp RRay LBubic LWacha RLorenzen R
ATH@Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R Verlander RWebb RBirdsong R
ATL Anderson LKikuchi LSoriano REflin RKremer RRogers L
BAL@Corbin L@deGrom R@Eovaldi R @Strider R@Fuentes R@Holmes R
BOSBurns RSinger RMartinez R @Soroka R@Parker L@Williams R
CHC Williams RBibee ROrtiz RMikolas RLiberatore LFedde R
CHW @Yamamoto R@Kershaw L@May R@Senzatela R@Marquez R@Dollander R
CIN@Crochet L@Fitts R@Bello R @Luzardo L@Suarez L@Wheeler R
CLE @Boyd L@Imanaga L@Horton RMize RSkubal LFlaherty R
COL Gordon LBrown RWalter LHouser RCannon RSmith R
DET @Williams R@Gore L@Irvin R@Cecconi R@Allen L@Williams R
HOU @Dollander R@Gomber L@Freeland L@Casparius R@Wrobleski L@Knack R
KC@Kirby R@Hancock R@Gilbert R@Woo R@Rodriguez L@Nelson R@Gallen R
LAA @Holmes R@Elder R@Schwellenbach R@Lauer L@Scherzer R@Gausman R
LAD Vasil RBurke RCivale RMcCullers Jr. RValdez LGordon L
MIA Ryan RWoods Richardson RFesta RPriester RPatrick RWoodruff R
MIL @Holmes R@Peterson L@Blackburn R@Alcantara R@Quantrill R@Cabrera R
MIN @Cabrera R@Junk R@Perez RLittell RBradley RRasmussen R
NYM Peralta RMisiorowski RQuintana LStroman RRodon LFried L
NYY@Scherzer R@Gausman R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Montas R@Tidwell R@Holmes R
PHIPivetta RWaldron RCease R Abbott LLodolo LBurns R
PITFedde RPallante RGray R @Castillo R@Kirby R@Hancock R
SD@Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Abel R Rocker RLeiter RCorbin L
SEAWacha RLorenzen RCameron LLugo RFalter LBurrows RHeaney L
SF@Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R@Sears L@Severino R@Lopez L
STL@Heaney L@Skenes R@Keller R @Rea R@Taillon R@Boyd L
TBLopez LSprings LSpence R @Ober R@Paddack R@Ryan R
TEXRogers LMorton RSugano R @Vasquez R@Kolek R@Pivetta R
TORRodon LFried LWarren RSchmidt RHendricks RKochanowicz RAnderson L
WSH Flaherty ROlson RGipson-Long RGiolito RBuehler RCrochet L

