This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Kudos to the schedule makers for another week without any teams on five games. They seemed to be more frequent over the past few seasons due to the balanced schedule, but they've found ways to keep everyone playing at least six times each week.

Six clubs will be on seven games, with the Diamondbacks, Mariners and Blue Jays at home and the Royals, Yankees and Giants on the road. The Yankees are also currently projected to face seven right-handers, so it'll be interesting to see how they distribute playing time with Giancarlo Stanton back in the mix.

As always, the individual batter rankings will be added by Monday, 2 PM EDT.

Week of June 30 - July 6

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index