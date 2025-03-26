Fantasy Baseball
Noah Syndergaard News: Still hoping for MLB comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Syndergaard has been working out at Kova Sports baseball training center in Texas as he prepares for a potential return to major league baseball, Pat Ragazzo of New York Mets on SI reports.

Syndergaard, 32, hasn't appeared in the big league since August of 2023 and is "in the stages of getting comfortable with throwing at high intensity again" after losing 30 pounds earlier in the offseason. The right-hander is not ready to throw in front of scouts yet but plans to eventually hold a showcase in hopes of landing a contract.

