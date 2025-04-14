This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

If you have ever watched batting practice prior to a big-league game, it can be a little bit of controlled chaos. While some players are taking hacks at the plate, others may be in the outfield playing catch. Players rehabbing may be off to the side completing exercise protocols, while fans actively seek souvenirs or autographs from the players. Occasionally the "chaos" can result in a freak injury. In 2012, Yankees hall-of-fame closer Mariano Rivera suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee while shagging a fly ball during batting practice. Craig Kimbrel also tore his meniscus while shagging fly balls, and Jakob Junis was struck in the head by a ball during batting practice just last season. Arrighetti added his name to the list last week after he was struck on the right hand by a line drive while playing catch in the outfield. The impact fractured Arrighetti's thumb, though surgery will not be required. Instead, the Astros pitcher will spend the next few weeks in a cast before being reevaluated. The team is anticipating a six-week absence, though that timeline remains dependent on how smoothly the bone mends. Ryan Gusto will remain in a starting rotation currently ravaged by injury.

Spencer Arrighetti

Zach Eflin

The Orioles are expected to be without Eflin for at least two weeks after placing the right-hander on the 15-day IL with a low-grade latissimus dorsi strain. The "lat" is a broad muscle located on the posterior aspect of the body. It begins in the lower back and has multiple attachment sites along the spine, ribs and pelvis. As it extends upward, the lat eventually inserts into shoulder at a specific point of the humerus. This unique positioning allows the muscle to play a role in multiple motions of the back and shoulder. For the spine, the lat plays a role in trunk rotation and helps with side-to-side bending and extension. At the shoulder, the lat is active in extension, internal rotation and adduction.

Based on its movements alone, it is easy to understand the importance of the latissimus dorsi in throwing and why strains to the muscle are common among pitchers. Notable pitchers to miss time with lat injuries include Grayson Rodriguez, Jared Jones, Luis Severino and Noah Syndergaard. The severity of these injuries does vary, so estimating a recovery window is tough. Fortunately, an MRI on Eflin's ailing shoulder revealed a low-grade strain, likely shrinking the timeline from months to weeks. For comparison's sake, Syndergaard's injury was described as a partial tear, and he missed nearly 150 days. In 2021, Johnny Cueto suffered what was confirmed as a Grade I lat strain and he was back after three weeks. Eflin isn't expected to throw for at least one week, but an early May return remains possible if he progresses without a setback.

Check Swings

CJ Abrams: The Nationals shortstop has been placed on the 10-day IL after suffering a right hip flexor strain over the weekend. Abrams missed time earlier in the week and appears to have aggravated the issue on an attempt to steal second base. An MRI preformed on the area revealed a "light strain" according to manager Dave Martinez, suggesting Abram's injury is a low-grade strain. While the severity of the strain is low, a conservative approach to care may be the best long-term plan to ensure the muscle is adequately healed and Abrams doesn't end up yo-yoing in and out of the lineup.

Brenton Doyle: The Rockies outfielder has missed three consecutive games with tightness in his quadriceps. Like soreness, tightness is a more a descriptor than a diagnosis. Doyle is probably managing a low-grade quad strain that the Rockies hope improves with extended rest. If Doyle is MIA on Monday as well, don't be surprised if he ultimately ends up on the IL.

Wyatt Langford: The Rangers' up-and-coming star is expected to miss time with an oblique strain. The injury appears to have occurred on a swing-and-miss in a game early last week. The strain is opposite the oblique strain he suffered during the early days of spring training that ultimately kept him sidelined for two weeks. Langford expressed optimism that the latest injury was mild and not as bad as his prior issue. He hoped to swing a bat when Texas returned from their recent road trip but will be hard-pressed to return when first eligible. Look for this to result in a multiweek absence.

Jackson Merrill: Remember last week when I discussed hamstring strains and their frequency of occurrence in professional sports, particularly baseball? Well Merrill made sure that I covered the injury in back-to-back weeks after the Padres outfielder suffered a right hamstring strain. Details on the severity of the injury appear limited, but sometimes the athlete's level of participation can provide more context. The Padres recently revealed Merrill remains limited to pool work, meaning the team is not allowing him to do explosive moments while controlling the amount of weight he is bearing on and through the leg. As a result, a return when first eligible seems unlikely.

Blake Snell: Snell is out with left shoulder inflammation, though an MRI performed on the joint did not reveal any significant structural damage. As a result, it seems likely Snell is dealing with some sort of "-itis" in the area, likely to one of the rotator cuff or biceps tendons. Rest is needed to let the area calm down, and pinpointing any underlying causes of the problem will go a long way to minimizing the chances of a recurrence. Look for Los Angeles to reevaluate Snell in the coming days to determine the next phase of treatment and recovery. Landon Knack has assumed Snell's spot in the rotation.

Justin Steele: The Cubs lefty will miss the remainder of the season after it was determined he will need elbow surgery. The procedure will repair a torn flexor tendon and sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). It has not been revealed if Steele will undergo Tommy John or some other type of surgery. The details from the surgery will likely trickle out following the operation and better help establish his long-term recovery window. Those in single-season formats can look elsewhere for the year, while managers in dynasty leagues may want to see if his rehab will carry over into next season before sending him to the waiver wire.