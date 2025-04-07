Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Ketel Suffers Hamstring Strain

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

To understand why this occurs, you have to understand the dynamics of the hamstring. The hamstring is not an isolated muscle. It is a muscle group, comprising three specific muscles. The hamstring group is also a two-joint muscle, meaning it plays an integral role in the knee AND the hip. As a result, the muscles play a key part in high velocity activities like running and jumping. Unfortunately, this also makes them susceptible to injury, particularly following quick starts and stops. Over the years medical professionals have identified multiple inherent risk factors that

The Diamondback second baseman has hit the IL with a left hamstring strain suffered over the weekend. The injury occurred as he rounded second following a first-inning double. Marte is the first big-name player to suffer a hamstring strain, but he will definitely not be the last. Hamstring strains are the most common injury reported among professional baseball players and the incident rates appear to be increasing . A 2024 study went as far as to report that the frequency of hamstring-related ailments in the MLB "is higher than other professional sports with an injury rate of 1.09 per 1,000 athlete exposures in the Major League Baseball (MLB) and 1.17 per 1,000 athlete-exposures in the Minor League Baseball (MiLB)." Time lost with hamstring strains remains high and dependent on severity of the strain. A partial tear (Grade 2 strain) is the most frequently sustained injury and results in an average time lost of 14 days.

Ketel Marte

The Diamondback second baseman has hit the IL with a left hamstring strain suffered over the weekend. The injury occurred as he rounded second following a first-inning double. Marte is the first big-name player to suffer a hamstring strain, but he will definitely not be the last. Hamstring strains are the most common injury reported among professional baseball players and the incident rates appear to be increasing . A 2024 study went as far as to report that the frequency of hamstring-related ailments in the MLB "is higher than other professional sports with an injury rate of 1.09 per 1,000 athlete exposures in the Major League Baseball (MLB) and 1.17 per 1,000 athlete-exposures in the Minor League Baseball (MiLB)." Time lost with hamstring strains remains high and dependent on severity of the strain. A partial tear (Grade 2 strain) is the most frequently sustained injury and results in an average time lost of 14 days.

To understand why this occurs, you have to understand the dynamics of the hamstring. The hamstring is not an isolated muscle. It is a muscle group, comprising three specific muscles. The hamstring group is also a two-joint muscle, meaning it plays an integral role in the knee AND the hip. As a result, the muscles play a key part in high velocity activities like running and jumping. Unfortunately, this also makes them susceptible to injury, particularly following quick starts and stops. Over the years medical professionals have identified multiple inherent risk factors that can increase the likelihood of injury including age, size, playing surface, position, temperature and several other characteristics.

To further complicate things, the healing process of a hamstring strain is an intricate and delicate process. As a result, strains to the area are vulnerable to aggravation or re-injury, increasing the chances of an acute issue developing into a more chronic problem. It can also impact long-term health, as a previous strain can be considered a red flag for future hamstring strains.

Sadly, this applies to Marte, as he does have a history of hamstring problems. He strained both his left and right hamstring during the 2021 season, missing more than a month in each case. The precedent suggests a lengthy absence for Marte, though the situation will remain fluid. Those invested in the infielder would be wise to prepare for an absence that extends into May. Tim Tawa was recalled to take over at second with Garrett Hampson expected to remain in a utility role.

Jack Leiter

A seemingly trivial issue has derailed Leiter's hot start to the season. The Rangers right-hander has made two starts, tossing 10 innings while surrendering just one run. However, his most recent start was cut short after he developed a blister on his middle finger.

A blister develops in areas of high friction, often between skin and an outside source, like jersey material, tape or even a bat or ball. Other sources of friction can include a fingernail or the skin of neighboring finger. For pitchers, the type of pitches thrown can be a contributing factor, as certain grips tend to increase friction. As the skin becomes irritated over time, fluid builds up between the upper layers of skin.

Blisters can be extremely painful and even result in an open wound and bleeding. Once an opening has occurred, the site becomes susceptible to infection. Unfortunately, MLB rules forbid pitchers from taking the mound with athletic tape or bandages on their hands or fingers. Consequently, pitchers are unable to pitch around or through blisters. Time then becomes a necessary component of treatment to ensure the blister is callused or healed. In an attempt to aid the healing process, a variety of treatments have been attempted by baseball players. These remedies range from the simple, like creams or lotions, to the extreme, like pickle brine or urine. All approaches have ended with mixed results, making the blister an annoying but limiting injury.

The Rangers have said they are acting proactively to ensure Leiter misses the minimal amount of time. However, the health of his middle finger will be monitored upon his return. Veteran Patrick Corbin will take Leiter's spot in the rotation and is expected to start Monday against the Cubs.

Check Swings

Freddie Freeman: I highlighted Nick Gonzales' odd ankle injury last week, so it seems only appropriate I mention Freeman's unique ailment. The Dodgers first baseman slipped getting into the shower, aggravating his surgically addressed ankle. The team is calling the injury ankle inflammation and are hopeful he can return when first eligible. Enrique Hernandez will continue to start at first for the immediate future.

Josh Jung: The Rangers third baseman is expected back Tuesday after a brief stint on the IL. Jung has been managing neck spasms but has progressed smoothly though recovery. He completed a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco, serving as the designated hitter. Manager Bruce Bochy said Jung will return to third base when he returns, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him receive routine days off if needed.

Victor Robles: The Mariners outfielder collided with the left field fence, leaving him with an injured left shoulder. The specifics of the injury have not been made public yet as Seattle continues to evaluate the issue. The number of possibilities is wide, but a fracture or a labrum tear would be on the more serious end of the spectrum. Hopefully Robles avoided anything of that magnitude, and a brief stint on the IL is all he will need to recuperate.

Framber Valdez: The Astros left-hander is questionable for Tuesday's start due to fatigue and an undisclosed illness that includes a sore throat. The focus of my column is often on big soft tissue injuries, and we tend to overlook that these athletes are vulnerable to everyday illnesses like a cold or the flu. Individuals with young kids at home may be particularly susceptible to these issues as kids tend to be carriers of an assortment of illnesses and germs. Valdez may only need to skip one start and remains day-to-day for now.