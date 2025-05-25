Oscar Colas News: Lands with Halos

Colas agreed Sunday with the Angels on a minor-league contract, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Once Colas passes a physical, he's expected to report to the Angels' Double-A affiliate in Rocket City. After signing with the White Sox in January 2022 as an international free agent out of Cuba, Colas quickly emerged as one of the organization's top prospects. He never delivered on his potential, however, amassing a .223/.271/.309 slash line across 301 plate appearances over 88 games in Chicago between the 2023 and 2024 seasons before he was removed from the 40-man roster in late March. The 26-year-old outfielder had continued to languish in the minors before the White Sox released him Saturday, as he turned in a .500 OPS in 29 games between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this season.