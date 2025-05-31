Osvaldo Bido News: Back in majors
The Athletics recalled Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Bido owns a 5.82 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 43.1 innings in the majors this season and allowed five runs in five frames during his most recent outing in Triple-A. Despite his performance, he'll return to the big-league pitching staff to replace Anthony Maldonado, which suggests the A's may look to use Bido out of the bullpen going forward.
