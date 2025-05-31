Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Osvaldo Bido headshot

Osvaldo Bido News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Athletics recalled Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Bido owns a 5.82 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 43.1 innings in the majors this season and allowed five runs in five frames during his most recent outing in Triple-A. Despite his performance, he'll return to the big-league pitching staff to replace Anthony Maldonado, which suggests the A's may look to use Bido out of the bullpen going forward.

Osvaldo Bido
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now