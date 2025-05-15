Osvaldo Bido News: Hit hard early

Bido (2-4) allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings to take loss versus the Dodgers on Thursday.

Bido gave up three runs in each of the first two innings and still got out of the game before the bulk of the Dodgers' offensive onslaught. Jason Alexander was tagged for nine runs over 2.1 innings of relief after Bido's exit. Bido has had a few duds this season, but this was the first time he's failed to complete five innings. He's allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts and now has a 5.82 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB across 43.1 innings over nine starts. The right-hander is tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Angels.