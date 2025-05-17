Pablo Lopez News: Dominates Brewers in victory

Lopez (4-2) earned the win over Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.

Lopez racked up 14 whiffs and didn't allow any extra-base hits to cruise to his third victory over his past five starts. The right-hander finished with his third quality start of the campaign and lowered his season ERA to 2.40. Lopez has struck out at least six batters in each of his past six outings, posting a splendid 41:8 K:BB over 33 innings during that span. He's projected to face the Royals in his next start.