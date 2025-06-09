This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Greene is back on the injured list after seemingly aggravating his previous groin strain. Greene missed just over two weeks with a Grade 1 right groin strain but made an early exit from his most recent start. While new imaging failed to uncover any significant damage in the groin, it was reported Greene is also experiencing pain in his lower back and

Pablo Lopez

The Twins rotation took a significant hit last week when it was discovered Lopez suffered a moderate or Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder.

Hunter Greene

Greene is back on the injured list after seemingly aggravating his previous groin strain. Greene missed just over two weeks with a Grade 1 right groin strain but made an early exit from his most recent start. While new imaging failed to uncover any significant damage in the groin, it was reported Greene is also experiencing pain in his lower back and hip. While the involved areas may seem distinct, they are all interconnected due to proximity and shared anatomy. As a result, further testing is needed to see if the problems are related or separate issues. Consider Green week-to-week for now.

Bryce Harper

Harper has landed on the IL with a wrist problem that began last season. The former MVP struggled in the second half of the 2024 season due to inflammation in his right wrist. The problem has resurfaced, and Philadelphia opted to proactively place him on the IL instead of letting him play through the injury. It's hard to estimate how long Harper will be shelved without a definitive diagnosis of the injury. Inflammation could stem from a wide range of things, including tendinitis, a sprain, and/or a strain. Regardless of details, the injury is functionally limiting Harper and shutting him down should help. Hopefully more information about the injury or possible treatment options, like an injection, will surface soon and help establish a more definitive timetable. Consider him out indefinitely for now.

Check Swings

Corbin Burnes: The Diamondbacks ace will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his 2025 season and likely a majority of the 2026 campaign as well. An MRI revealed extensive damage to the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, setting the stage for surgery. Tommy John is an all-too-common issue in baseball, and Burnes' contract and the timing of the injury make this situation particularly frustrating. Still, Burnes is only 30 years old and will get a chance to extend his career following a lengthy recovery. A post All-Star break next season is possible though the team could handle his return conservatively and focus on a return in 2027.

Shea Langeliers: The Athletics catcher is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain. Oblique injuries are becoming common injuries in baseball, with the average time lost for position players (30 days) slightly lower than pitchers (48 days). However, catchers are required to throw more than the average position player and he may need extra time to recover. The severity of Langeliers' strain was not made public, but even a low-grade strain could be costly. Cincinnati catcher Tyler Stephenson suffered a Grade 1 strain in spring training and missed the next 50 days and the first 32 games of the regular season. Those invested here should prepare for a lengthy absence.

Francisco Lindor: Last week I detailed how Mookie Betts would be able to play despite suffering a broken toe in an off-the-field run-in with a piece of furniture. Now a week later, Lindor is enduring a similar problem, though his broken pinky toe was the result of a stray Tony Gonsolin pitch. The injury is manageable and will heal over time, with pain tolerance acting as his biggest limiting factor. Fortunately, like Betts, Lindor appears to be handling it well, returning to the lineup after a one-game absence. He was even active on the base path, swiping two bags. Utilize him as you would normally.

Aaron Nola: The Phillies right-hander suffered a "very mild" setback in his rehab, but it had nothing to do with his sprained ankle. Instead, Nola was shut down from throwing due to stiffness in his right side. The delay is understandably frustrating and will further prolong what was once originally believed to be a short stint on the IL. Nola was planning on going out on a rehab assignment for the initial injury and will likely stick with those plans when the side injury is resolved. Unfortunately, it is unclear when that will occur, and a return within the next seven to 10 days seems unlikely.

Shohei Ohtani: The Dodgers superstar avoided serious injury when he was stuck on the left foot by a rogue pitch. While Ohtani was able to finish out Sunday's win over the Cardinals, the issue will push back a live BP session he was preparing to throw. He should be considered day-to-day entering the week.

Jordan Westburg: The Orioles infielder has excelled during his seven-game rehab stint, hitting .360 with two home runs and five RBI. He has not appeared with the big-league club since suffering a left hamstring strain in late April. The team slow played his recovery following a mild setback, but the prolonged rehab assignment suggests he has moved past the injury. Previous injury is a solid indicator for future injury, so he will return with an elevated degree of risk, but I feel better about his health after seeing him compete for an extended stretch. Look for Westburg to return to action Tuesday against the Tigers.

