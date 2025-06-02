This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

The Dodgers have not had Betts in the lineup since the All-Star suffered a broken toe Wednesday while at home. Betts reportedly stubbed the second toe of his left foot on a piece of furniture, breaking the distal phalanx. The five toes comprise the phalanges, two in the big toe and three in each of the other four toes. The distal phalanx is the tip of each toe. Because Betts is not expected to land on the injured list, it is likely he is dealing with a small, nondisplaced break. The Dodgers medical team will treat the area to address the associated symptoms, like swelling, and likely modify his footwear

When you look at the more than 200 bones that make up the human skeleton, you will quickly notice they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. The smallest bones are in the ear and resemble stirrups, an anvil and a hammer. The largest bone is the femur of the upper leg, which looks oddly like the bones buried by most cartoon dogs. The bones of the skull are fused together, while the patella (kneecap) is embedded in a tendon and is mobile. Regardless of their shape and size, all bones can break or fracture. Like the bones themselves, fractures come in an assortment of patterns and magnitude. This variability influences treatment options, recovery time and even the best assessment options. In the MLB, several big-name players are managing fractures in different areas with drastically varying outcomes.

Mookie Betts

The Dodgers have not had Betts in the lineup since the All-Star suffered a broken toe Wednesday while at home. Betts reportedly stubbed the second toe of his left foot on a piece of furniture, breaking the distal phalanx. The five toes comprise the phalanges, two in the big toe and three in each of the other four toes. The distal phalanx is the tip of each toe. Because Betts is not expected to land on the injured list, it is likely he is dealing with a small, nondisplaced break. The Dodgers medical team will treat the area to address the associated symptoms, like swelling, and likely modify his footwear to protect the area. As a result, Betts' primary issue will be pain tolerance, though he should be able to play while the bone mends. Betts should be considered day-to-day as he hopes to return during Los Angeles' four-game series against the Mets.

Yordan Alvarez

Alvarez's lingering hand injury has finally received an official diagnosis, and it too is bone related. The reason for his persistent inflammation is a fracture of the fourth metacarpal of his hand. An X-ray taken Friday uncovered the fracture that is already 60 percent healed. The metacarpals of the hand sit between the bones of the wrist and the bones of the fingers. The far (distal) ends of the metacarpals serve as the knuckles of the fist.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Alvarez will need surgery, especially since healing as already occurred. Metacarpal fractures are common in baseball, with players like Corey Seager and the aforementioned Betts sustaining the injury in recent seasons. The average time lost for breaks not requiring surgery is approximately 36 games. Alvarez's absence seems likely to surpass this mark as he has already missed 27 games, and the team just shut him down from hitting. A late June return may be a best-case scenario at this point.

Fantasy managers understandably may be frustrated by the seemingly missed diagnosis. However, it is believed the fracture was not visible on the initial images taken in early May due to swelling and inflammation in the area. This is relatively common, particularly in smaller bones. Location of the break, quality of the image,and pattern of the fracture can also impact a fracture's visibility. With the proper injury now identified, Alvarez can begin the best treatment plan.

Check Swings

Corbin Burnes: The Diamondbacks will anxiously await the return on Burnes' scheduled MRI after the right-hander prematurely left Sunday's start with right elbow inflammation. Burnes does not have a history of elbow problems, but manager Torey Lovullo admitted postgame his concern level is "more than minimal." More information should trickle out soon, and those invested here need to hope for nothing more than a mild sprain or strain.

Nathan Eovaldi: The Rangers right-hander has been placed on the IL with right posterior elbow inflammation. The team initially hoped he would avoid the IL, citing triceps fatigue. However, the issue did not resolve quickly enough, and the move will allot him additional time to rest and recuperate. Texas continues to stress nothing is structurally wrong with Eovaldi's arm and remain confident he will be ready to return when first eligible on June 13. Kumar Rocker will return to the rotation to fill the void.

Bryce Harper: The Phillies slugger missed four straight games after being struck on the right elbow by a Spencer Strider inside pitch. The impact left him with a bruised elbow accompanied by a fair amount of swelling. Fortunately, the swelling has dissipated, and Harper is expected back Tuesday. The former MVP did reveal that he plans on wearing an elbow guard moving forward to mitigate the risk of a future injury.

Anthony Santander: The Blue Jays placed Santander on the 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation. He has also battled inflammation in his left hip, which may explain his recent extended slump. Treatment for the issues could include a cortisone injection to help fight the inflammation, but that would likely extend his time off beyond the 10-day minimum. Hopefully the time off allows the slugger to return to form physically so he can get back to being a productive player for Toronto. Prospect Alan Roden has rejoined the big league team after some early season struggled. Roden excelled with Triple-A Buffalo following his demotion, hitting three home runs to go with a 1.029 OPS in 83 plate appearances.

Kyle Tucker: An awkward slide into second base left Tucker with a facial abrasion and a jammed right ring finger. The finger was the bigger cause for concern though X-rays on the digit were negative. The Cubs have a scheduled day off on Monday, and there is hope Tucker will be back in action Tuesday. Tucker should be treated as day-to-day for now.

Daulton Varsho: After missing the first month of the season recovering from offseason rotator cuff surgery, Varsho is back on the IL, this time with a lower extremity strain. Varsho suffered a Grade I hamstring strain over the weekend and will miss at least the next two weeks. As we seen this season with players like Seager, Ketel Marte and others, hamstring strains rarely heal in the minimal amount of time. As a result, those invested in Varsho should expect his absence to extend into mid to late June.

Luke Weaver: The Yankees said Weaver was unavailable to pitch in Sunday's win over the Dodgers after the reliever experienced discomfort in his hamstring while warming up. Hopefully the move is purely precautionary, but look for him to undergo additional testing on the area to determine the extent of the problem.

