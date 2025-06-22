Reese Olson Injury: Needs one more rehab start

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Olson (finger) is expected to require one more rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit optioned No. 5 starter Keider Montero to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, but that apparently won't be a precursor to Olson being activated during the upcoming week. Instead, Olson will most likely make his third rehab start for Toledo this Tuesday or Wednesday, and if he checks out fine, he'll presumably be activated from the IL during the first week of July. Olson, who has been on the shelf since May 19 due to right ring finger inflammation, most recently tossed 3.2 scoreless innings and 58 pitches for Toledo on Thursday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out five.