Roman Anthony Injury: To resume workouts Saturday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that he expects Anthony (illness) to resume workouts Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Anthony hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since March 2, as he's one of a handful of Red Sox players to come down with the flu. He appears to be on the mend, but it could be a few more days before he's back in game action. Anthony is a candidate to play right field for Boston with Wilyer Abreu (illness) expected to begin the season on the injured list, but he'll need to get back up to speed himself first.