This article is part of our Mound Musings series.

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox, 2-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) – There was no shortage of pitchers to populate this list, but the top name on the list was an easy call in more ways than one. In 2023 Giolito punched out 204 in only 184 innings. Of course, he also served up a league leading 41 homeruns. He should be better than that. This has been a very challenging season in Boston. They have fallen short

That said, I would like to feature a few pitchers who have made us wonder, "what was I thinking" as we reflect on draft day. Next week, we'll flip the coin and I'll throw out some pitchers who have posted really impressive numbers so far but might see a major dip (or continued success). Keep in mind, fantasy success relies on what's coming next.

Let's take a look at some significant underperformers:

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox, 2-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) – There was no shortage of pitchers to populate this list, but the top name on the list was an easy call in more ways than one. In 2023 Giolito punched out 204 in only 184 innings. Of course, he also served up a league leading 41 homeruns. He should be better than that. This has been a very challenging season in Boston. They have fallen short of expectations, frequently because of what looks like indifference. Booted easy grounders, errant throws, taking bad routes, mental mistakes, poor base-running and lack of hustle have all been seen. Even super-prospect Roman Anthony was not immune. There is talent here, and Giolito could be part of it, but they missed the wake-up call. Verdict: Pull the chute.

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins, 3-7, 7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP) – Back in 2022, Alcantara was an ace, then in 2023 there were whispers about arm problems. Then, he had Tommy John surgery and missed 2024. Okay, a little time to get it all back together and he might be primed for a big year. It hasn't happened, at least not so far. On paper he looks fine. The velocity is back and the spin rate is good, but he can't find the plate, and when he does, the pitch is center cut. It's so bad, I think he has the highest ERA in MLB among pitchers who have taken a regular turn. He's had plenty of time to shake off the rust, but it hasn't happened. Earlier this season I swung a couple deals and acquired him in two different leagues. I was thrilled. Ouch. Maybe I just need to be patient? Verdict: Hung jury.

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks, 4-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP) – Gallen has been a favorite for a long time and we all know my propensity for biased analysis. He's not really an ace even though he does occasionally toss an ace-like outing. He's more of an innings eater. Guys like him are useful in fantasy. A decent ERA, a decent WHIP and a few strikeouts every few days, but Gallen hasn't been quite as reliable this year. In 2025 he has allowed a few too many baserunners (his WHIP is up) and a few too many long ones (14 homeruns in just 80 innings), which is a well-known formula for problems. That said, I keep seeing the good stuff. A couple weeks ago I watched him twirl a two-hitter over seven innings against the Mets. He was on-point and focused from start to finish. It would be unrealistic to expect that in every one of his starts, but he's definitely capable of being a fantasy asset. Verdict: Hold onto him.

Kyle Hendricks (Angels, 4-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) – Long time readers know that one of my favorite teases is poking fun at sinker-ball pitchers. Don't get me wrong, no one appreciates a groundball double play more than me, but the line between that groundball and a rocket between two outfielders on the way to the wall can be very fine. Hendricks is something of the poster child for that anomaly. When he's on, he's tough. Unfortunately, "being on" doesn't happen as often as it once did, and you know the old saying, "a sinker that doesn't sink is a piece of cake – pound cake." It is basically the same as a batting practice fastball. You know, the ones that get collective "ooohs" and "aaahs" as they sail into the parking lot. A more compassionate (and patient) soul would say, "wait until next time," but that's just not me. Verdict: Pull the chute.

Aaron Nola (Phillies, 1-7, 6.16 ERA, 1.51 WHIP) – Another longtime favorite, Nola could be counted on for good peripherals, double-digit wins and 200 plus strikeouts. The last couple seasons, that has begun to unravel. He's only 32-years-old, but there is a lot of mileage on that right arm, and some minor injuries seem to be taking their toll. Sometimes I think he is starting to slip, but other times he looks liked the Nola of old. My problem is I am undecided on what to do with him. On one hand I see encouraging hints, but I also see times where he looks "tired," if that makes sense. Does it sound like I'm talking in circles? Yes? It's okay, I am. I just don't know what to expect. His signals are very mixed, so I'm going to give him the hung jury tag. I would stash him unless the start is a very favorable matchup, and see if some time helps him. Verdict: Hung jury.

Walker Buehler (Red Sox, 5-4, 5.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP) – I'm just noticing that injuries appear to be a major contributing factor in our underperformers roll call. Buehler is a prime example. After a season as a top-tier starting pitcher in 2021, the elbow issues surfaced and cost him most of 2022 and 2023. Last season was pretty much a post-injury rebuild although he teased everyone with a playoff showcase. That brings us to 2025 and a year – so far – of disappointment. I'm going to attribute some of his performance woes to the overall team malaise all Red Sox pitchers suffer through these days. Buehler has no direct control over that. That said, I keep seeing flashes of the stuff that could get him back into the elite starting pitcher category. Verdict: Hold onto him.

Some Notable Rotation Ramblings:

A couple teams took major hits to their pitching staffs this week. First it was announced Arizona's Corbin Burnes will undergo Tommy John surgery. He was acquired prior to this season to keep the Diamondbacks competitive in the rugged NL West. Now he's lost for this year and probably most of 2026.

will undergo Tommy John surgery. He was acquired prior to this season to keep the Diamondbacks competitive in the rugged NL West. Now he's lost for this year and probably most of 2026. Houston's Ronel Blanco is also an elbow surgery casualty. He had the brace version of the Tommy John procedure, which theoretically reduces the downtime, but that's still not a guarantee. He will miss the rest of this season, and best-case scenario he'll be out until the second half of next year. Think August 2026.

is also an elbow surgery casualty. He had the brace version of the Tommy John procedure, which theoretically reduces the downtime, but that's still not a guarantee. He will miss the rest of this season, and best-case scenario he'll be out until the second half of next year. Think August 2026. Quick. Which pitcher leads the NL in strikeouts? He's not really one who usually comes to mind, but Washington's MacKenzie Gore has punched out 114 in just 81 innings. The southpaw is just 3-5 on the season, but his WHIP and ERA have been steadily coming down as his command of the strike zone improves.

has punched out 114 in just 81 innings. The southpaw is just 3-5 on the season, but his WHIP and ERA have been steadily coming down as his command of the strike zone improves. Jack Flaherty has experienced ups and downs for the Tigers this year, but it doesn't get any more up than his last start. Last weekend, he faced one of the most explosive offenses in the game – the Cubs – and he shut them out over six innings with nine strikeouts. That's four quality starts in a row for Flaherty.

has experienced ups and downs for the Tigers this year, but it doesn't get any more up than his last start. Last weekend, he faced one of the most explosive offenses in the game – the Cubs – and he shut them out over six innings with nine strikeouts. That's four quality starts in a row for Flaherty. The Dodgers put Tony Gonsolin on the IL with a sore elbow. He joins a couple of my favorites also working their way back to the mound – Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Now, here's the crazy of it. Gonsolin becomes the 20th Dodgers pitcher to spend time on the IL this season. How are they staying competitive?

Endgame Odyssey:

Let's look at one of the most convoluted bullpens I have ever seen. Atlanta is setting the tone. Until recently, Raisel Iglesias was the ninth-inning guy. He saved 34 games last year and logged eight more saves earlier this season, but then he got lost. Out of the blue, Atlanta signed 37-year-old Craig Kimbrel who originally made it to MLB with the Braves. He pitched in one game, allowing a hit, a walk and reportedly topping out at a pedestrian 91 mph. Even though he allowed no runs, the team DFA'd him the next day. Move ahead one more day and the Braves bypassed Iglesias, in the ninth inning of a tie game, handing the ball instead to Pierce Johnson. A walk-off homer resulted in a loss. Despite that, if Iglesias loses the job, Johnson is the best bet. Pass the popcorn and stay tuned. In the Bronx, the Yankees acquired Devin Williams. Problem solved, right? But, he is struggling to find his way these days. I have no proof, but this looks like the dreaded yips. After a couple ugly save chances, he got a nonsave opportunity. He sailed through that, but then blew another save in his next outing. Long term, don't expect the Yankees to give up on him anytime soon, but with Luke Weaver hurt, they need him. One of my biggest disappointments this season has been Philadelphia's Jordan Romano. He's 8-for-10 in save ops, but he sports an ugly 7.71 ERA. Lingering in the middle of the strike zone just isn't working out. This spring I thought Yuki Matsui might grab the closer's job and run with it. I obviously didn't give Robert Suarez enough consideration. All he has done is convert 21-of-23 saves with a snappy 1.84 ERA. The Dodgers bullpen is getting some much-needed relief, as fireballer Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates returned from injuries recently. The red flags are flying for Arizona closer Justin Martinez. He left a game with the trainer, and initial reports suggest Tommy John surgery could be in his future. Get Shelby Miller up.

