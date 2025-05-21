Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ronel Blanco headshot

Ronel Blanco Injury: Getting sore elbow examined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Blanco has been sent back to Houston to be evaluated after reporting right elbow soreness Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco had been scheduled to start this weekend against the Mariners, but his status is now up in the air as he gets examined by doctors Wednesday. An update on the right-hander's condition should be available later this week.

Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now