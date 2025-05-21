Ronel Blanco Injury: Getting sore elbow examined
Blanco has been sent back to Houston to be evaluated after reporting right elbow soreness Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blanco had been scheduled to start this weekend against the Mariners, but his status is now up in the air as he gets examined by doctors Wednesday. An update on the right-hander's condition should be available later this week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now