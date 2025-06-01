Ronel Blanco Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

The Astros transferred Blanco (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction is merely a procedural move, as Blanco is scheduled to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in the near future. With Blanco coming off the 40-man roster, the Astros were able to open up a spot for outfielder Jacob Melton, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land.