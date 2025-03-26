Ryan Bliss News: Wins second-base job to open season

Bliss has won Seattle's second-base job, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Dylan Moore (illness) and Leo Rivas, the latter of whom was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, were also competing for the gig this spring, but Bliss put together the most impressive camp. The 25-year-old will be part of the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career after hitting .308 with two RBI, two stolen bases and a .787 OPS in 40 Cactus League plate appearances. Although Bliss has earned a starting position to open the season, his fantasy upside will likely remain limited while hitting in the lower part of the lineup and also playing at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park for home games.