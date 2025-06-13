Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Sam Bachman headshot

Sam Bachman News: Call-up expected Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

The Angels are expected to call up Bachman ahead of Friday's game at Baltimore, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman started the season on the injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome and was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City once he was activated in mid-May. He dominated at Triple-A, allowing one earned run in 11.1 innings. He's expected to take Shaun Anderson's spot in the Angels' bullpen.

Sam Bachman
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now