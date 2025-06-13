Sam Bachman News: Call-up expected Friday

The Angels are expected to call up Bachman ahead of Friday's game at Baltimore, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bachman started the season on the injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome and was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake City once he was activated in mid-May. He dominated at Triple-A, allowing one earned run in 11.1 innings. He's expected to take Shaun Anderson's spot in the Angels' bullpen.