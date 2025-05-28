Tanner Scott News: Another blown save Wednesday

Scott (0-1) took the loss and blew the save Wednesday as the Dodgers were downed 7-4 by the Guardians, surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Called in to protect a 4-2 lead with two outs in the seventh inning, Scott got the final out of that frame but fell apart in the eighth, putting the first three batters aboard before serving up a game-tying single to Nolan Jones before being replaced by Alex Vesia, who promptly served up a three-run homer to Angel Martinez. While he wasn't used in a save situation, it's the third time in his last five appearances that Scott has been charged with a blown save, a stretch in which he's coughed up nine earned runs in 4.2 innings. He now carries a 4.62 ERA on the season despite a 1.11 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB in 25.1 innings, and with five blown saves against 10 successful conversions, his job at closer could be in jeopardy, especially once the likes of Kirby Yates (hamstring) and Michael Kopech (shoulder) have come off the IL.