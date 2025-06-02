Tayler Scott News: Links up with Arizona

Scott signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Scott reported to Triple-A Reno and made his organizational debut Sunday, striking out a batter in a perfect inning of relief. Before catching on with Arizona, Scott had opened the season in Houston's bullpen. He posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB in 16.2 innings before the Astros removed him from their 40-man roster in mid-May.