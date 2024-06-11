Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians MLB Best Bets & Player Props, June 11

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Tuesday, June 11

Tuesday's packed slate leaves us with a ton of wagering opportunities to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 22-16 (+1.59 units)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Starting for the Guardians will be Triston McKenzie, who has a 1.44 WHIP over 12 starts. His 4.16 ERA isn't terrible, but his FIP is much more concerning at 5.88. One of his biggest problems has been allowing 2.0 HR/9.

Elly De La Cruz has a couple of splits working in his favor for this matchup. He has a .237 ISO and a .349 wOBA versus right-handed pitchers this season, compared to a .103 ISO and a .307 wOBA versus lefties. He also has a .215 ISO and a .375 wOBA at home, compared to a .164 ISO and a .290 wOBA on the road. Add all of that to how poorly McKenzie has pitched and De La Cruz could be primed for a big night at the plate.

MLB Picks for Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

Elly De La Cruz over 1.5 hits + runs +RBI (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets

Miles Mikolas has a 5.32 ERA over his first 13 starts, but his 4.53 FIP is more encouraging. His WHIP isn't terrible at 1.28, but he has given up 1.5 HR/9. That's not the norm for him, considering that he has allowed 1.1 HR/9 for his career.

Mikolas has pitched better of late, logging at least six innings and allowing three or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. This game being at home could help Mikolas have another long outing. The Pirates have the sixth-worst road OPS in baseball. Another key stat is that the Pirates only have a .639 OPS versus right-handed pitchers, compared to a .713 OPS versus lefties. With his outs recorded prop set at 15.5, over is the way to go for Mikolas.

MLB Picks for St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Miles Mikolas over 15.5 outs recorded (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants Best Bets

Ronel Blanco began the season by logging at least six innings in five of his first six starts. Since then, he lasted six innings in just one of five starts. However, he just missed in two of them, logging 5.2 innings each. One of the reasons why he has been able to pitch so deep into games is that he has a 1.05 WHIP, which has helped his pitch count.

The Astros would likely love for Blanco to give them at least six innings again. Josh Hader has pitched both of the last two days, so he likely won't be available. Rafael Montero has pitched each of the last three days, so he likely won't be available either. To complicate matters, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu and Tayler Scott have pitched in two of the last three days. At plus odds, taking Blanco to hit the over on his outs recorded prop is too good to resist.

MLB Picks for Houston Astros at San Francisco Giants

Ronel Blanco over 17.5 outs recorded (+104) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 unit

