Tim Anderson News: Hitting bench Sunday

Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Anderson will hit the bench after he had made six straight starts at either second base or shortstop while going 2-for-19 with two walks, two runs, one RBI and one stolen base. Kyren Paris will likely hold down the fort at second base for the foreseeable future while Yoan Moncada (thumb) is on the shelf and Luis Rengifo shifts over to third base, but Anderson could still see consistent playing time at shortstop ahead of Kevin Newman and Nicky Lopez.