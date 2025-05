This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks play seven games at home. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds have a full week on the road. The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox also appear in seven, with a series at home and the other one away.

Every other team is scheduled for six contests, highlighted by a homestand for the Colorado Rockies.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters below slot in!

UPDATED: Monday May 5, 1:30 AM ET

Week of May 5 - 11

Individual Hitter Rankings

KEY

Points calculations are based on the NFBC Cutline scoring which is designed to mimic 5x5 scoring

Full is for Mon-Sun

1H is Mon-Thurs

2H is Fri-Sun

HR and SB are the projections for each