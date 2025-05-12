Trey Sweeney News: Back in lineup Monday

Sweeney is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Sweeney got Sunday off after starting the previous 19 games, but he'll get right back in there Monday. The 25-year-old has been hot in May, slashing .400/.417/.600 with two home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored in nine games this month, which has helped him prop up his overall numbers after a slow start to the season.