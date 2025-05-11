Fantasy Baseball
Trey Sweeney headshot

Trey Sweeney News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 7:30am

Sweeney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Sweeney started the previous 19 games and had a .736 OPS during that stretch, but he will head to the bench Sunday after striking out in all four of his plate appearances Saturday to take the Golden Sombrero. Zach McKinstry will step in at shortstop for the series finale versus Texas, with Colt Keith entering the lineup at designated hitter.

