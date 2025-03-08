Tyler O'Neill Injury: Hoping to return Sunday

O'Neill (rib cage) will go through a full workout Saturday and hopes to return to exhibition play Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill appears to be trending in a positive direction with his injury, which is something he says he would have played through if it were the regular season. Barring any setbacks, O'Neill should be just fine for Opening Day, though this rib cage issue should serve as a reminder of the injury baggage he carries with him at 29 years old.