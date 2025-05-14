Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Shifting to bullpen role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Bellozo will transition to the bullpen with the Marlins reinstating Ryan Weathers (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old started in his first five MLB appearances of the season, and he pitched well with a 3.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 22 innings. The performance was enough to retain his spot on the major-league roster, and Bellozo will be a prime candidate to re-enter the rotation should Miami suffer an injury to another starting pitcher.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now