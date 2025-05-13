MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The main slate kicks off at 7:07 pm EDT and we have 10 games to work with. There aren't many hitter-friendly stadiums hosting games paired with a relatively deep day for pitching, so runs could be at a premium.

Pitchers

Max Fried ($10,500) is the highest-priced pitcher on the slate and he's earned that spot with his results to this point. He has a moderate 22.7 percent strikeout rate, but his 3.47 SIERA reflects that his results aren't fraudulent. The Mariners are a tough matchup, so this isn't a great spot for Fried. His success this season still makes him worth mentioning.

There are two underpriced pitchers with a lot of name value but plenty of skill to back it up. Dylan Cease ($8,300) is surprisingly affordable given his strikeout rate and a matchup against the Angels. He has the highest K% of all pitchers in the pool while the Angels strike out at the highest rate in the league (27%). He's a great value and fits well from a price perspective as an SP2.

The other value play is Spencer Schwellenbach ($8,200). He's admittedly been inconsistent, but he still has a very strong 17.8 K-BB% paired with a 0.95 HR/9. The Nationals aren't among the worst lineups in the league, but they are still below average.

Moving down one tier leads us to Ben Brown ($7,500). He has perhaps the most upside of anyone on the slate with the exception of Cease. Brown has a 26 percent strikeout rate paired with just a 0.74 HR/9. The Marlins are a tougher matchup than perceived, but still not an offense to avoid.

There aren't many good bargain pitchers, but Jose Soriano ($6,300) has had spike performances. The Padres are a tough matchup, so avoiding Soriano is probably the best bet.

Top Hitters

Wyatt Langford ($5,200) is starting to perform as expected in the majors (9.0 DK points this season) and is in a good position to keep his current hot streak going with a matchup against Kyle Freeland. Freeland has fared better on the road but still has a limited strikeout rate with a 1.27 WHIP.

Landon Knack has gotten decent results and limited hard contact effectively, but he doesn't miss bats consistently and has also struggled to put pitches where he wants to. The A's have hitters that can take advantage, starting with Brent Rooker ($5,100).

Value Bats

Brandon Lowe ($3,400) has had a disappointing season, but things line up pretty well Tuesday. Jose Berrios has allowed 1.54 HR/9 so far this season, the highest number of all pitchers set to take the mound. Lowe slots in second in the Rays' order against righties and is surprisingly cheap for his power upside -- even if he hasn't shown it regularly early on this season.

The Rockies are an awful lineup and aren't even worth considering with the benefit of Coors Field. However, Jack Leiter is vulnerable, as illustrated by a 4.88 SIERA. Jordan Beck ($3,600) has been one of the few bright spots and is still priced reasonably.

Stacks to Consider

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins (Valente Bellozo): Ian Happ ($4,500), Kyle Tucker ($6,300), Seiya Suzuki ($5,500)

On a night that features a lot of good pitchers, Bellozo stands out in a negative way and will also face one of the better offenses in the league. Bellozo has a 13.2 percent walk rate across four starts this season and a barrel rate allowed of 9.8 percent. His 3.50 ERA is plenty respectable, but his 5.76 SIERA is the highest mark among all the pitchers on the slate. Watch Happ's status before locking in the lineup, as he has been battling an oblique injury.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Shane Baz): Bo Bichette ($3,300), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,000), George Springer ($4,200)

We have to start by saying that there is significant risk in stacking the Blue Jays, as they've been an underachieving lineup. Baz has also had moments of brilliance this season, but he's allowed 18 earned runs across his last four starts and 19.1 innings. The good news is that the Jays' lineup is relatively cheap, meaning they'll leave enough cap space to roster some of the top pitchers on the slate.

