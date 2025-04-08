Yuki Matsui News: Strong start to season

Matsui allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout in an inning Tuesday against Athletics. He has a 1.80 ERA with nine strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Matsui is working in middle relief but could be used in higher-leverage roles if he can continue his high strikeout totals and limit his walks. After striking out 12 batters per nine innings during his 10-year career in Japan, Matsui's K rate dipped after moving to the States. His 26.8 percent strikeout rate during the regular season last year was still above league average, but Matsui's 10.5 percent walk rate likely prevented possible ascension to higher-leverage work.