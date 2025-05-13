Yuli Gurriel News: Trying to add to versatility

Gurriel has been taking reps in left field as he looks to add to his appeal to teams by increasing his versatility, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gurriel was cut loose by the Padres earlier this month after going just 4-for-36 at the plate. He will turn 41 next month and hasn't been a league-average hitting in terms of OPS+ since 2021, so Gurriel might have a tough time finding a contract even if he shows he can handle left field in addition to first base.