Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Brzykcy headshot

Zach Brzykcy Injury: Nursing leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Brzykcy is considered day-to-day due to a left leg injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander hasn't pitched in Grapefruit League action since making his spring debut Feb. 25, though he's recently thrown a few bullpen sessions. Assuming Brzykcy can soon progress to facing live batters, he may still have enough time to be ready for the start of the season.

Zach Brzykcy
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now