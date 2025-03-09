Zach Brzykcy Injury: Nursing leg injury
Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Brzykcy is considered day-to-day due to a left leg injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander hasn't pitched in Grapefruit League action since making his spring debut Feb. 25, though he's recently thrown a few bullpen sessions. Assuming Brzykcy can soon progress to facing live batters, he may still have enough time to be ready for the start of the season.
