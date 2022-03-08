RotoWire Partners
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday NBA Picks

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 8, 2022

Alex Barutha

Jonas Valanciunas under 10.5 rebounds at Grizzlies (-140)FanDuel, 3:45 PM CT

Valanciunas and Steven Adams are going head-to-head today, which is about as old school as it gets at the center position. I'm not the only one looking at Valanciunas struggling on the glass, as the juice is up to -140 on this prop. His last six games facing Adams are as follows:

  • 4 rebounds in 27 minutes (5 fouls)
  • 9 rebounds in 34 minutes (5 fouls)
  • 5 rebounds in 28 minutes
  • 7 rebounds in 24 minutes
  • 4 rebounds in 28 minutes
  • 9 rebounds in 26 minutes

Nick Whalen

Milwaukee Bucks -14.0 at OKC Thunder – FanDuel Sportsbook, 3PM CT

Normally, a spread this big would be a stay-away, but I'll make an exception for this Thunder skeleton crew. At this point, it's essentially SGA and a bunch of G League-caliber players, as OKC will be without Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, while Isaiah Roby is also questionable. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is coming off of three of its best wins of the season – even if the most recent one, versus Phoenix on Sunday, came in the absence of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Look for Milwaukee to build a big lead early and (hopefully) hang on when it turns things over to the reserves for much of the second half.

