Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

The scheduling by the NBA this week has been horrific. This is when fantasy managers need their players to step up, and the NBA schedule makers just don't care. We've either had monster slates or minuscule ones, and this happens to be the ladder. We have just four games on this Saturday card, with three of them making up the night slate. That makes the pickings slim, but there are still some fantastic options out there. With that in mind, let's kick things off with one of the hottest players in the NBA!

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL at CHA ($57)

Doncic was already leading the NBA with a 36 percent usage rate when Dallas had Kristaps Porzingis, but that number is even higher now. In fact, Luka has a 38 percent usage rate with this current roster, averaging 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 19 games played. That equates to a 60-point average on Yahoo, the second-highest average in the NBA. That's even more intriguing against a team like Charlotte, with the Hornets ranked third in pace, 23rd in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Malik Monk, LAL at WAS ($18)

The Lakers just played a grueling overtime game on Friday, and they're going to need big minutes from Monk here. They're already playing without Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony, forcing Malik into the starting lineup. If you look at Monk's 28 starts this season, he's averaging 29 Yahoo points across 32 minutes a night. That's all you can ask for from a sub-$20 player, especially since he faces a Washington team that ranks 24th in defensive efficiency ratings. In their one matchup last week, Monk dropped 33.1 Yahoo points in another magical performance.

Guard to Avoid

Caris LeVert, CLE vs. DET ($25)

LeVert was amazing earlier in the season, but he just hasn't found his groove with the Cavs. Darius Garland swallowing up all the usage and ball-handling is a significant reason why, with LeVert scoring 28 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last five games. That's concerning on its own, but we hate that he's playing 25 or fewer minutes in each game since his return to action. It's clear Cleveland is being cautious with their prized asset, and that's scary since they're playing the second half of a back-to-back set here.

Forwards

LeBron James, LAL at WAS ($53)

It will be tough to fade Luka and LeBron on a short slate like this. These two are doing everything for their respective offenses, with King James scoring at least 37 Yahoo points in every game he's finished this season. He's been even better since Davis went down, averaging 55 fantasy points per game across his last 34 outings. He actually had one of the best games of his career against this terrible defense last week, collecting 50 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a vintage performance. The only concern is that he could be rested in a B2B, and if that happens, Monk and Russell Westbrook become some of the best plays out there.

Lauri Markkanen, CLE vs. DET ($19)

Lauri just had his best game in a Cleveland uniform on Friday, and it's easy to understand why. He's being asked to do much more in the absence of Jarrett Allen, playing at least 31 minutes in nine of the last 10 games. That's led to him scoring at least 25 fantasy points in nine of his previous 11 games, cracking 32 or more in over half of those. That's amazing from such an affordable player, particularly since he gets a matchup with a 25th-ranked Detroit defense here. In their one matchup a few weeks back, Markkanen mauled them to the tune of 34 Yahoo points!

Forward to Avoid

Kelly Oubre Jr, CHA vs. DAL ($17)

We all thought Oubre would step up in the absence of Gordon Hayward, but his role has been going the opposite direction. In fact, Oubre hasn't played more than 19 minutes in four straight outings, averaging just 14.5 Yahoo points per game in that span. The playing time and production headed in the wrong direction make him tough to use but having to face a Top-5 Dallas defense makes him one of the easiest fades on this slate.

Centers

Evan Mobley, CLE vs. DET ($31)

We just talked about how Lauri has been stepping up in the absence of Allen, but Mobley has become the primary center in his absence. That has led to the rookie scoring at least 28 fantasy points in each of his last seven games, generating a 45-point average in that span. That's a ridiculous stretch from anyone, let alone a rookie. We also don't mind that the Pistons rank 25th in defensive efficiency and 22nd in points allowed.

Mason Plumlee, CHA vs. DAL ($19)

Plumlee is in this article a ton, and it's hard to understand why these DFS sites keep him so cheap. The big man has at least 23 Yahoo points in 21 of his last 24 games, averaging 28 fantasy points per game in that span. He's doing that damage without scoring much, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. His recent form is even more impressive, scoring at least 30 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. Facing Dallas is no easy matchup, but the center position is one spot where you can exploit them since the KP trade.

Center to Avoid

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS vs. LAL ($30)

The Wizards made a huge splash when they decided to acquire Porzingis at the trade deadline, and it looks like they're going to be as cautious as possible with the oft-injured big man. He's played 28 or fewer in 10 straight games, playing just 25 minutes a night since joining the Wizards. That role is impossible to trust from a $30 player, especially since this is the second half of a back-to-back set. There's no way he'll reach 30 minutes in this circumstance, and there's an even better chance he's rested altogether.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.