NBA Podcast: CP3 Update, Suns' Path to the Finals, All-NBA Debates + Defensive Player of the Year

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 22, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex Barutha joins Nick Whalen to first discuss his experience at the Chicago Sports Spectacular this past weekend, as well as where his fantasy teams stand with the season nearing its end. Then, the guys recap the top news of the day, including a major Chris Paul update and confirmation that both Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard are done for the year. Nick and Alex also break down Phoenix's path back to the Finals, All-NBA criteria, a Heat-Nets Round 1 series, the Defensive Player of the Year race, and more.

Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
