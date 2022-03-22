NBA Podcast: CP3 Update, Suns' Path to the Finals, All-NBA Debates + Defensive Player of the Year

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex Barutha joins Nick Whalen to first discuss his experience at the Chicago Sports Spectacular this past weekend, as well as where his fantasy teams stand with the season nearing its end. Then, the guys recap the top news of the day, including a major Chris Paul update and confirmation that both Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard are done for the year. Nick and Alex also break down Phoenix's path back to the Finals, All-NBA criteria, a Heat-Nets Round 1 series, the Defensive Player of the Year race, and more.