NBA Podcast: Bucks-Sixers Takeaways, Why the Nets are Favorites, Rookie of the Year + Lakers as an All-Time Disaster

Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap Tuesday night's Bucks-Sixers showdown and discuss the Clippers' fortunes in light of Paul George's return. The guys break down the ever-changing NBA Title and Eastern Conference Winner odds before discussing just how much of a disaster the Lakers' season has turned out to be. Finally, they finish up by handicapping the Rookie of the Year race and talking about the players who made – or broke – their fantasy basketball fortunes this season.