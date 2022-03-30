RotoWire Partners
NBA Podcast: Bucks-Sixers Takeaways, Why the Nets are Favorites, Rookie of the Year + Lakers as an All-Time Disaster

NBA Podcast: Bucks-Sixers Takeaways, Why the Nets are Favorites, Rookie of the Year + Lakers as an All-Time Disaster

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 30, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha to recap Tuesday night's Bucks-Sixers showdown and discuss the Clippers' fortunes in light of Paul George's return. The guys break down the ever-changing NBA Title and Eastern Conference Winner odds before discussing just how much of a disaster the Lakers' season has turned out to be. Finally, they finish up by handicapping the Rookie of the Year race and talking about the players who made – or broke – their fantasy basketball fortunes this season.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks
2021-22 Fantasy Awards: Nikola Jokic Clear MVP
2021-22 Fantasy Awards: Nikola Jokic Clear MVP
Looking Ahead: Players Trending Up and Trending Down for 2022-23 Fantasy Drafts
Looking Ahead: Players Trending Up and Trending Down for 2022-23 Fantasy Drafts
Around the Association: 76ers and Bucks square off, PG returns, Cade and KD duel
Around the Association: 76ers and Bucks square off, PG returns, Cade and KD duel
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays