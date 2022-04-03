Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

This is the most important day of the season marking the final day of my season-long leagues. I've been watching these rotations like a hawk, and I feel like we have a good read on how this Sunday card will play out. It's a big one, with 24 of the 30 teams in action. Only six of those games make up the main card, so let's go ahead and get into it.

Guards

Dejounte Murray, SAS vs. POR ($50)

Murray is single-handedly trying to get the Spurs into the postseason. The former University of Washington guard is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the season. He's been even better of late with at least 47 fantasy points in 11 of his last 13 games. We believe that will continue here with Portland ranked 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency. Murray's trampled the Trail Blazers all season having scored at least 47 Yahoo points in their two matchups. With all that said, we love Tre Jones is Murray's ruled out.

Kevin Porter, HOU vs. MIN ($29)

Don't look now, but KPJ is finally breaking out. The former Cleveland cast-off is averaging 27.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 10 assists and 1.7 steals over the last three games. That directly correlates with Houston going in full tank mode while choosing to rest Christian Wood, Eric Gordon and Dennis Schroder for the remainder of the season. That's left a lot on Porter's plate and he's responded by attempting 21 shots a night while logging over 37 minutes a night. That sort of usage becomes even more enticing in a matchup like this with Minnesota ranked 20th in total defense while playing at the NBA's fastest pace.

We also love Davion Mitchell at just $27 having averaged 40 Yahoo points per game since entering the Kings' starting lineup.

Guard to Avoid

Fred VanVleet, TOR vs. MIA ($29)

VanVleet is enjoying a fantastic season, but he's clearly hampered physically. He's reportedly been dealing with a knee issue for a month while shooting 50 percent or lower in 17 straight appearances. That's really hurt FVV's upside while producing 44 or fewer Yahoo points in all of those. His averages are even more alarming with 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 35 percent shooting over his last 10. That might be good for a $20 player, but it's not great for someone this expensive. Not to mention, VanVleet faces a Miami team that sits fourth in defensive efficiency and third in points allowed.

Forwards

Jaylen Hoard, OKC vs. PHX ($10)

We have elite studs in the guard and center sections, so let's get you some value forwards. Hoard is undoubtedly that sitting at the minimum on Yahoo. He's only played two games this season, but he tallied 11 points, 20 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 40 minutes on Friday. Hoard's quite simply one of the only big men left for OKC, and that should guarantee him 30-40 minutes a night from here on out. The Thunder are severely depleted without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome, Derrick Favors, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Mike Muscala, Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski. You might be concerned about blowout potential, but they can't pull Hoard off the floor with so many players missing.

CJ Elleby, POR at SAS ($10)

Elleby is another player who's recently been thriving. The Portland wing has been one of the Trail Blazers best playmakers stepping up without Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart and Anfernee Simons. That has led to Elleby scoring at least 21 Yahoo points in five of the last seven games while averaging nearly 30 minutes over that span. Getting that workload and production from such a reasonable player is tremendous, and it should be easy to duplicate with San Antonio ranked third in pace and 24th in total defense.

If you want someone safer, Anthony Edwards is a great value at $28 against the Rockets.

Forward to Avoid

Marcus Morris, LAC vs. NOP ($13)

There's word Morris will have his minutes limited to 27 or fewer for the final week, and that alone makes him a tricky option. What makes him even scarier is that Paul George just returned to action to take away plenty of shots and usage. That's led to Marcus producing 22 or fewer fantasy points in 10 of his last 15 games while scoring single-digits in four. He really struggled in his first matchup with the Pels by only managing 17.6 Yahoo points despite taking 14 shots.

Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN at HOU ($37)

Using players against Houston is a cheat code. The Rockets rank last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency while playing at the second-fastest pace in the league. That's forced them to surrender the most fantasy points to opposing centers, which is scary against someone like KAT. He's scored at least 31 Yahoo points in 15 of his last 16 games while averaging nearly 50 fantasy points. Towns has also dominated the Rockets this season averaging 35 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals in their two matchups.

Damian Jones, SAC vs. GSW ($18)

Using centers against Golden State used to be a disaster, but they've been one of the worst defenses since the All-Star break. That's bad news with the way DJ is playing having combined for 41 points, 26 rebounds, seven assists and 10 blocks over the last two games. That equates to a 57-point average on Yahoo, which is more indicative of a $50 player. We don't anticipate Jones playing at that level for the rest of the season, but it shows just how much of a discount you're getting. His monster role should continue with Domantas Sabonis, Richaun Holmes and De'Aaron Fox all expected to miss out.

Alperen Sengun is likely returning to the Rockets starting lineup and has been a beast whenever Wood is sidelined.

Center to Avoid

Ivica Zubac, LAC vs. NOP ($16)

Zubac is one of the most inconsistent players in fantasy and he's currently in one of his rough runs. The big man has registered 26 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last six games with a 21-point average during that stretch. It's easy to understand why as Isaiah Hartenstein has come in and played better than Zoo. That has his production and minutes trending in the wrong direction, and that's even more troublesome since PG13 is back and taking over the Clippers' offense.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.