DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at MIL (-12), O/U: 217.5

DEN at GSW (-9), O/U: 225.5

The Bucks will be without one of their top scorers, but they have good depth and home-court advantage in their favor. The Bucks have held the Bulls to under 100 points in three of the four games in the series so far.

The Warriors have the chance to close out their first-round series at home, as their high-octane backcourt has been too much for the Nuggets to handle. The Warriors have scored at least 120 points in three of the four games.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Alex Caruso (concussion), Zach LaVine (COVID-19): Questionable

Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have to pick up any slack in the backcourt.

MIL - George Hill (abdomen): Questionable

Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

Bobby Portis will continue to start, while Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton also get a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($9,000)

Curry generated 59.3 DK points in his last outing, and he is averaging 27.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals through through the first four games of the Warriors' first-round series. He came off the bench in all four games, but he will not be on a minutes restriction in Game 5.

Klay Thompson ($7,100)

Thompson poured in 32 points in the Warriors' last game, and he is averaging 24.5 points per game through the first-round series so far.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan ($8,800)

DeRozan has had limited success through the first four games in the first-round series against the Bucks, averaging 23.3 points 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He generated 60.8 DK points in Game 2, and he needs to step up to help the Bulls stave off elimination.

Bobby Portis ($6,500)

Portis is up for another start for the Bucks, after he logged back-to-back double-doubles in Games 3 and 4 against the Bulls. He totaled 41 DK points in Game 3 and has a chance to play a key role in the Bucks closing out their series at home.

Nikola Jokic ($11,400)

Jokic is the only thing standing between the Nuggets and a first-round exit, as he has done his best to carry the squad all season. He has gone over 50 DK points in all four games against the Warriors so far in the playoffs, including back-to-back games with 37 points.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600)

Antetokounmpo is a matchup nightmare for the Bulls. He has had major success in the series so far, averaging 27.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 blocks through four games, including two where he topped 65 DK points. He has to come up big for the Bucks once again, as they remain without their second-leading scorer, Khris Middleton.

Value Picks

DeMarcus Cousins ($3,300)

Cousins topped 15 DK points in three of the last four games, as he has seen at least 10 minutes per game through the first-round playoffs.

Patrick Williams ($5,000)

Williams is coming off an impressive outing, where he tallied a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He topped 29 DK points in two of the last four games and needs to continue to step up for the Bulls.

Wesley Matthews ($3,600)

Matthews is up for another start, and he has to step up in the absence of Middleton. Matthews exceeded 20 DK points once in the last four games.

Pat Connaughton ($3,800)

Connaughton topped 15 DK points in the last two games, and he has another opportunity at an increased role without Middleton in the lineup.

Bones Hyland ($4,300)

Hyland amassed 32.5 DK points in the Nuggets' last game. He is averaging 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the first-round series against the Warriors.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.